United States.- Two well-known models of the Only Fans platform who were not considered to appear in a presentation event of a boxing match between internet personalities and professional boxers, had a strong lawsuit after one of the models threw a bucket of water at her counterpart.

According to some videos shared through social networks, everything happened during the Press conference where it was revealed that the event X Series 007 between the fighter joe fournier and the youtuber KSI It will take place next Saturday, May 13.

After the round of questioning came to an end, Astrid Wettfamous star of the platform for adult content, received a bucket of water from Alexia Gracewho is a fan of Aston Villa.

It was almost immediately that both influencers they ended up hitting each othersomething that did not last long because the security forces intervened.

However, there are those who claim that this lawsuit is a way to provoke Alexia Grace to challenge her to have a boxing match, since Astrid Wett is part of Misfits Boxing, organizer of the tournament.

Until now, none of the models have issued a statement on the subject, despite the fact that Grace revealed on her social networks that she had a lip injury because of Astrid.

Like many of the people who use Only Fans, both internet celebrities have gained popularity thanks to the content they post where they expose parts of their body or show off their feet.