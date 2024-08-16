Mexico City.- The coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, announced that his party will propose modifications to more than 60 paragraphs of the proposed reform to the Judicial Branch.

In an interview, he refused to say what these modifications consist of, but assured that they are the result of Morena’s analysis, following the analysis forums convened by the Chamber of Deputies.

“We are going to propose to him today, we are going to send him, a project of our own with modifications to more than 60 paragraphs of the initiative that the President of the Republic sent,” he said.

Mier said the changes would be announced on Friday morning.

“The people have already expressed themselves, the people, the bar associations, the citizens, the members, the workers of the Judicial Branch, of all the local Judicial Branches, have already expressed themselves and now what is needed is to drag the pencil.

“The coalition has already done so, the Constitutional Affairs Committee is doing so and tomorrow at 10:30 we will present the modifications,” he said.

The announcement by the parliamentary coordinator comes amid threats of a strike by workers in the judiciary.

Yesterday, Rosa Elena Alonso, secretary of the Second Collegiate Court of the Fifteenth Circuit of Mexicali, Baja California, warned that they are already planning a strike in the Judiciary as soon as it is necessary.

In the Senate, accompanied by opposition legislators, she said that the strike would be the last measure and that it would be used for the sole purpose of generating consensus.