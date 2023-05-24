on the eve of the choice in it Mexico statethe largest of elections midterms, and when there is still time for the presidential election, the majority of the polls assure that Brunette He is well ahead to win the presidency and a majority in Congress in 2024.

The latest survey published by a national newspaper gives a voting intention 41 percent favorable to Morena, while the PAN has 14 percent, the PRI 12, and the other parties, called “trash”: PRD, PT, Green Ecologist, and Citizen Movement, are below 5 percent.

In the same way, the job of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorreaches a support of 65 percent, with negatives of 26 percent and 68 percent of those surveyed consider that the Fourth Transformation must have a majority in congress to support government actions.

Potpourri. In the conference morning yesterday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obradoraccused Mochitan PRI senator Mario Zamora of engaging in politicking and manipulating the grain marketing problem, to which “special attention is being given” because one million tons of corn is going to be purchased for 6,965 pesos a ton, almost two thousand pesos above the international price, which is not being done in any other state.

In addition, it is not allowed to import yellow or transgenic corn for human consumption, which is intended to force industrialists to buy the crops from Sinaloa and the country. The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha had already made a similar accusation.

COMPLAINT. The alderman of Ahome de Citizen movement, José Ángel Camacho Armenta, is on the move visiting popular neighborhoods, he went to INFONAVIT Macapule, to address a complaint from the neighbors and confirmed that the storm drains, along Guayabo street and Justicia Social boulevard, are completely clogged and that it is urgent that the dig up because they are at risk of flooding during the next rainy season. By the way, there are few councilors who take to the streets to personally attend to the demands and needs of the citizenry.

LAWSUIT. Yesterday’s show in congress was carried out by the deputies, Pedro Villegas Lobo, from Morena and Gene Bojórquez from PAS, it turns out that the morenista installed a table with “Cuencho” tacos, to distribute them for free as a way to denounce the purchase of 18 million of pesos that the UAS supposedly made in the middle of the pandemic, but then Gene and the other passista deputies arrived and began exchanging insults, accusing each other of being corrupt, of “cats” and threatening each other until they would see each other in jail.

PRI. Liliana Cárdenas assumes ownership of the PRI’s internal processes body, after the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Enrique Chávez resigned in protest because the party’s CEN attracted the election of the new leader in Sinaloa. It is assured that Chuyquique promoted the candidacy of Erika Sánchez but that the PRI leadership does not want to know about any interference from the Sinaloan groups.

