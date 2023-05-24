One of the fundamental tasks of a State is to ensure the public security of the citizens. In THE DEBATEin recent days it has been reported massacres from downed people to gunshots with weapons for the exclusive use of the army in Ensenada, Chihuahua, Guadalcázar San Luis Potosí, Tijuana “records more than 20 executed this weekend.” Everything in the last 4 days. The data they can be consulted in the reports in EL DEBATE, and unfortunately there are many more. This sample of criminal acts describes how the organizations of the drug trafficking have taken Mexican cities as an arena for disputes over control of the drug trafficfor domestic consumption and export to the North American market.

The only entity capable of controlling this illicit market is the mexican state. As long as there is no control by the public security forces in Mexico of these criminal groups, what will continue to apply is the MARKET. Beyond speech against or in favor of neoliberalismthe reality of drug cartel warin Mexico, accurately describes the predominance of the market over the public security in our cities.

thousands missing and riddled with bulletsshould be a pending subject for the federal, state and municipal authorities. But also, and without failing to underline, of each citizen to reject criminal activities.

Of civic education and infants

When picking up the infants in the public and private schools of Sinaloa, you can see long lines of cars parked on the street obstructing traffic vehicle, including public transportation. These mothers and fathers have no civic education. But what’s worse, it’s a shows that they give their childreninfants sinaloensesof the violation of laws. It is not possible that there are public security forces outside each Sinaloan school fining and moving cars parked in prohibited places. It would not reach the total budget of a city in its federal, state and municipal categories, to have that number of police officers. Every afternoon Rigo is told: “Those people have no civic education, they are not law-abiding citizens.” When asked by him: why? He insisted because we couldn’t educate them, but now you are understanding that you shouldn’t do things that are prohibited by law.

Of obesity and death

In any Sinaloan school that observes mothers and fathers of families waiting for their children, it is enough to count ten and it will be possible to observe that seven present characteristics of obesity and overweight. But, not even so they are willing and willing at least to walk a few meters so as not to violate the laws. The most serious thing is that in this count the infants every time they are further those who are overweight and obese.

The pandemic demonstrated how the Obesity and overweight are killing Mexican men and women. The high mortality rates from COVID 19 were correlated to the comorbidity of diseases caused by obesity, such as diabetes and heart disease.

In Mexico due to COVID 19, heart disease and diabetes in 2020, 570,000 people died in round numbers and in 2021, 605,000 (INEGI, Statistics on registered deaths 2021: https://www.inegi.org.mx/contenidos/saladeprensa/boletines/ 2022/EDR/EDR2021_10.pdf ).

In addition, a UNAM investigation indicates: “COVID-19 in Mexico: at the last update date, of the total confirmed deaths: 43% of the cases suffered from hypertension, 37% diabetes, 25% obesity, and 8% smoking. 27% of deaths did not have any disease…” (UNAM: https://covid19.ciga.unam.mx/apps/CIGA-UNAM::covid-19-comorbilidades-por-estados/about ). As can be seen, the sum is greater than 100%, which shows that some deaths had more than one of these conditions.

Paragraphs: Future of Mexico

If citizens do not intervene to stop this obesity pandemic, Mexico will have an increasingly uncertain future for Mexican families. Well, it is not only the deaths that are increasing, but the increasing spending that both the government and families must make on medicines to treat those diseases caused by obesity. To continue analyzing.

