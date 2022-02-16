Joining their co-religionists from other entities, the legislators of Brunette at Mexico City Congress proposed a point of agreement to request the national leadership of the Citizen Movement (MC) reconsider the candidacy of Robert Palazuelos for the Government of Quintana Roo.

Before the plenary session, the deputy for Tlalpan, Xochitl Bravowho also proposed in August to include in the CDMX Constitution the program My scholarship to startpresented a point of agreement with which the legislative body of the capital of the country would exhort “the National Coordination and the National Operative Commission of the Citizen Movement, so that they carry out the selection of their candidates with strict adherence to the general law of political parties and your basic documents”.

This, based on the various statements of the actor and lawyer in reference to his participation in a shooting, in which he would have killed a person, in addition to the “systematic contempt of the actor towards public institutions and the privileges he claims to have in them” .

In addition, when defending his initiative, he affirmed that “supporting, tolerating or overlapping conduct of this type not only implies a violation of the basic documents of a party, but also normalizes and increases violence in the Mexican State by normalizing that its public officials, who They are the people who have the duty to carry the highest ethics, use this type of expressions or incite to provoke similar actions with their statements.

It goes against everything legal

At the same time, he stressed that Palazuelos blurs the line from comedy to true concern, after he assured that if he won the elections he would carry out a “settlement of accounts with those who defame him”, and regretted that a ruler uses the power of his position. as a weapon against his detractors.

While, lastly, he recalled that, as happened with the candidacy of Felix Salgado Macedonio in Morena in the state of Guerrero, there are members of the MC, such as Patricia Market Y Martha Taglewho have spoken out against the nomination of Palazuelos, considering that his conduct is inadmissible, especially when the party seeks a peaceful Mexico.

Meanwhile, the point of agreement was turned over by the CDMX Congress to the Political Electoral Affairs Commission for discussion, analysis and, where appropriate, endorsement to be presented to the plenary session of deputies.