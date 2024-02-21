For months now we have been talking to you about different proposals for reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that were presented in 2023 and are expected to be debated and approved in the Congress of the Union this 2024.

And one of the labor reform proposals that were presented in 2023 was the one that contemplates the increase of the bonus by 100%, that is, instead of workers in the Mexican formal sector receiving 15 days of salary for this benefit, the amount is 30 days of salary.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

However, on that occasion the proposal was presented in the Chamber of Deputies by the Morenoist deputy Manuel Baldenebrowho in turn serves as president of the Labor Commission of the lower house of the Federal Legislative Power.

With everything, Recently in the Senate of the Republic, Senator Napoleón Gómez Urrutia also presented a proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) so that workers receive, at least, 30 days of salary as a bonus at the end of the year..

Morena insists with a new INITIATIVE to DOUBLE the AGUINALDO | LFT/Photo: Freepik

“Workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary,” currently establishes article 87 of the LFT.

In this sense, the Moreno senator maintained, in the explanatory statement of the reform to article 87 of the Federal Labor Law, that for almost 50 years the bonus has not been modified.

Thus, among other points, the senator from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's party supported the need to “strengthen labor justice, to make the time worked and the remuneration received fairer.”

In addition to the above, the Morenista in the upper house of the Congress of the Union indicated thatCompared to other countries, the bonus that Mexican workers receive is very low.

Morena insists with a new INITIATIVE to DOUBLE the AGUINALDO | LFT/Photo: Unsplash

For his part, the legislator from the guinda party stated that in Mexico, contrary to other countries, The bonus is more a payment for the extra hours that workers work for companies and employers than a reward for the work activities of an entire year..