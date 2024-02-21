The members-only warehouse offering electronics, bulk groceries and more, Costco, has become a trend in recent months thanks to resellers, who come not only for cakes, but They destroy all the desserts, thus even causing arguments within the branches.

This is why Costco is a busy place for entrepreneurs, however, by reselling at higher prices they have captured everyone's attention, just like the young man who went viral due to the high cost of pizzas, in this context, We tell you which resellers defended themselves against accusations.

The company with a price club format that offers exclusive items for members with current membership, becomes the ideal place for those who want to start a business, not only for its quality products, but because they usually buy wholesale to resell.

It is estimated that resellers of products from the company owned by Jeffrey Brotman and James Sinegal can sell more than 4 thousand pesos a day, this according to the account '@fernanda.s99' in a TikTok video where he gave the sum of his profits by selling cakes that he bought in the wholesale business for a day.

Given their profits, they have received strong criticism from Internet users on social networks, therefore, resellers They defend themselves against those who accuse them of doing nothing more than taking advantage of buyers.

It was León Hernandez, a reseller from Mexico City who in an interview for La Silla Rota mentioned: “I have three jobs. This business (selling desserts) and in the afternoons I have another job, also at night I work as a nightstand. Yes, it is heavy, but the truth is you can't live off of just one thing. That's how I see it.”

Thus highlighting that he uses the money for his different daily activities, without dedicating himself only to the resale of cakes, since there are high costs from the basic pantry, as well as paying for electricity and water services.