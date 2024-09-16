After the National Action Party (PAN) expelled from their ranks to Senator Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez and his father Miguel Angel Yunes Linares for their support for the approval of the judicial reform In the Senate, the elected governor of Veracruz, Rocío Nahle, pointed out that Brunette in the state reserves the “right of admission”.

“We care for and respect the bases and the people. Therefore, “WE RESERVE THE RIGHT OF ADMISSION,” the Morena member assured on her social networks.

This statement came after rumors about a possible incorporation of the Yunes after being expelled from the PAN for the “betrayal” they committed against the opposition by voting in favor of the initiative to reform the Judicial Branch of the Federation, proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Nahle pointed out that in Veracruz the Morena party has been built with “work, effort and convictions” of millions of people with “progressive ideology to carry out the transformation.”

For their part, the Yunes, father and son, assured that they did not betray anyone, so They are going to challenge the decision of the blue and white team to expel him from the party.

They stated that they remain firm in their militancy and attacked Marko Cortesabout whom they said that he is not the owner of the party and that he is “the leader who has led to the most serious historical debacle.”

