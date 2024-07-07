Millonarios has its turbines running to prepare for what will be the second championship of the year, encouraged by its signings, especially that of the forward Radamel Falcao Garcia. Now, another signing is confirmed, the goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda.

“Millonarios FC informs that Iván Arboleda is a new player of the team. The goalkeeper arrives as a free agent and signed his contract for one year,” the club says officially.

Ivan was born in Tumaco and has had an important international career. He has played for clubs such as Banfield, Rayo Vallecano, where he was a teammate of Falcao, Newell’s and Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus.

Millonarios has worked quietly with the signings of Jhon Emerson Córdoba, Sergio Mosquera, Félix Charrupí and Daniel Mantilla, but the machinery does not stop there.

Ivan Arboleda and Falcao Photo:Instagram: Ivan Arboleda Share

The arrival of Iván Arboleda to Millonarios could lead to the departure of goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who would not be assured of continuing with the Bogota team when the Copa América with the Colombian National Team ends.

Although it is not ruled out that he will come to fight for the starting position and take the place of Diego Novoasince the experienced goalkeeper suffered a physical discomfort in one of the recent training sessions and it seems that the issue could be very serious.

Despite playing for Deportivo Pasto in the youth teams, Iván Arboleda did not make his debut in Colombia and left at a very young age for Argentina, where he shone and made a name for himself in the south of the continent. After his experience at Taladro, he had a brief stint at Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario.

