Morena encourages electoral violence

In the middle of a electoral process which should be a beacon of hope for the democracy Mexican, we find ourselves immersed in a haunting darkness. This electoral process it is developing in a climate of unprecedented violenceand we cannot ignore the role he has played the party in power, Brunettein the creating these dangerous conditions.

Be the party in power It not only implies the exercise of government, but also a great responsibility towards society. The main one is to strengthen the democracy and ensure that the popular will express themselves freely and safely at the polls. However, unfortunately, instead of strengthening the democracy, Brunette appears to have sown the seeds of violence and intimidation in the current electoral process.

The campaigns have been marked by a series of violent incidentsthat go from threats and assaults against opponents and electoral officials to the murder of candidates, community leaders and political activists. These actions not only undermine the integrity of candidates and officials, but also undermine confidence in the electoral process and threaten to weaken the very foundations of our democracy.

Brunetteas the party in power, has a particular responsibility in preventing political violence. As the dominant force in government, it has a duty to ensure the safety of all political actors and to actively work to prevent and punish any acts of violence or intimidation.

However, instead of fulfilling this responsibility, we have seen a series of actions and omissions by Morena that have contributed to the current climate of violence. From tolerance toward criminal groups to inflammatory rhetoric that stigmatizes political opponents and journalists, the ruling party has created an environment conducive to the emergence and proliferation of political violence.

When violence is imposed on the popular will, the legitimacy of the government and democratic institutions is seriously compromised.