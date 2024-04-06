Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Mother of the Nation” Jiu-Jitsu Cup competitions were launched at Mubarak Bin Mohammed School – Cycle 2 in the capital, Abu Dhabi, amidst a large audience presence and a distinct enthusiastic atmosphere.

The tournament began its activities with the official weigh-in procedures for all categories participating in the tournament (under 14 years, 16 years, 18 years, and over 18 years), with the participation of a group of the most prominent female talents and ranked players from various clubs and academies in the country.

During the first day of the tournament, which was devoted to the qualifying rounds, the Baniyas, Al Ain, Al Wahda, Al Jazira, Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports and ADMA Academy clubs succeeded in qualifying for the final bouts for a chance to ascend to the podium.

Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his happiness at the level of participation and great interaction by the clubs and academies with the tournament, extending his thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, which provides all the elements to excel the daughters of the nation in various arenas, especially the sports arena.

He said: “The Mother of the Emirates Cup for Jiu-Jitsu is witnessing significant development from one season to another, and has become comparable in its competitiveness to the strongest tournaments with international standards, in light of the number of ranked female players and professional champions it hosts. The fights embodied the great desire of the clubs to reach far in the competition and ascend to the podium, and we expect “The final fights tomorrow will be extremely exciting and exciting.”

He added: “The federation is keen to organize a strong tournament dedicated to women and include it in its annual agenda as part of its efforts to empower women in the sport of jiu-jitsu, and its strategy to expand the scope of women’s participation, highlight talent, and provide the national teams with elements capable of continuing the process of continental and global achievements.” .

Al Shamsi thanked the family and management of the Mubarak Bin Mohammed School – Second Cycle in Abu Dhabi, for their valuable contribution to the success of the tournament and hosting it in a manner befitting the dear name it bears, stressing that the capital’s schools were and still are among the most prominent partners supporting the federation’s plans to spread sports and expand the base of practitioners. .

The qualifying round of the tournament was characterized by great competition among the participating clubs, and the players showed strong determination and high skills in the competitions, seeking to reach the final round and obtain the honor of being crowned, in addition to winning tournament prizes worth more than 400 thousand dirhams.

Obaid Muftah Al Mahrezi, President of Al Wahda Sports Company, said: “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup Championship is one of the most prominent tournaments that we are focusing on this season, especially since we were not lucky in the His Highness the President of the State Jiu-Jitsu Cup Championship for the women’s category, and we have a distinguished team with skilled skills.” This is a feat that allows him to compete strongly in this tournament, as we were keen, as part of our strategy for this season, to develop the team and provide it with more female players in the different categories, which we hope will contribute to us maintaining the U-18 title and enhancing our chances of achieving the title in new categories, and we look forward to achieving Medical results in various tournaments this season.”

In turn, Ariadne Oliveira, coach of Al Ain Club, said: “We are competing in one of the most prominent jiu-jitsu tournaments, which female players anticipate every year and is of special importance to the various clubs in the country. Today our champions participate in all categories of the tournament, which raises the level of challenge before us, but we are confident in their ability to Achieving victory and presenting an honorable image for our club. I believe that the high-level organization and broad participation of players and clubs undoubtedly contribute to enriching the tournament, and giving our players an ideal opportunity to highlight their abilities and skills, reap the benefits of continuous training, and win a new title to be added to the club’s record.”

Maryam Al Ali, a player at Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, who competes in the 45 kg category over 18 years, said: “I am very happy with this participation in the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup, which is dear to all of us. Our participation today was ideal, and through working as a team, we were able to excel in most of our fights, and we had a great chance to retain the title.”

She added: “It was not easy. I devoted a long time to training, and it required the highest levels of concentration during the fights to monitor my opponent’s movements and outperform her. “I fought more than one fight today, and by using various advanced techniques in Jiu-Jitsu, I was able to control the fights and achieve victories one after the other. I developed my ability to catch the opponent and apply pinning and submission techniques with great efficiency.”

In turn, Shouq Al Balushi, Al Ain Club player in the under-18 category, said: “We aspire to achieve first place despite the strong competition and the large presence of distinguished female players, especially against the players of Al Wahda and Baniyas Clubs. We have made great efforts in preparing for the tournament, including Jiu-Jitsu training and physical strengthening since the beginning of the year. We pay special attention to this tournament, as it is one of the most important local tournaments that allows us to test our abilities against strong competition.”