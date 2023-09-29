The Morena State Council in Mexico City unanimously chose the four profiles that will participate in the survey to head the Transformation Defense Coordination in the country’s capital.

Mariana Boy, Clara Brugada, Omar García Harfuch and Hugo López-Gatell are the local delegates.

Citlalli Hernández, general secretary of Morena, pointed out that as a member of the party’s CEN and the Election Commission, she accompanied the State Council in Mexico City, a body that determined the profiles by CONSENSUS.

“The National Elections Commission will receive these proposals and will evaluate the profiles of the other 28 people registered to participate in the survey,” noted the senator.

The president of the State Council, Francisco Chíguil, emphasized the unity within the movement around this unanimous proposal. He highlighted that the unity of the movement was prioritized to support the next coordinator of the Defense of Transformation in Mexico City.

Citlalli Hernández highlighted that this State Council marked a milestone by achieving unanimous consensus around these four names, two men and two women, without the need for a vote.

This achievement, according to Hernández, demonstrates the strong unity in Morena in Mexico City and offers four exceptional profiles for the movement.

The president of Morena in Mexico City, Sebastián Ramírez, emphasized the importance of the final election falling on the people through a survey.