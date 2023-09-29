Technology | Meta announced the second generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses

With the new smart glasses, you can stream what you see to Facebook or Instagram.

Social media giant Meta Platforms has announced the second generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a range of smart glasses called Ray-Ban Meta earlier this week at the annual Meta Connect product and developer event.

Meta has developed the glasses in cooperation with the French-Italian company Essilor Luxottica. Essilor Luxottica owns the Ray-Ban sunglasses brand.

with the new smart glasses, the user can stream what he sees as a video image to his followers on Facebook or Instagram. Streaming requires that the glasses are connected to the smartphone.

In addition, the new glasses have improved sound and camera, and are lighter and more comfortable to use than the first generation smart glasses.

Meta and Essilor Luxottica released the first generation of smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories in 2021.

In addition to Finland, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will go on sale in fourteen other countries in North America, Australia and Europe in October.

In the new ones the glasses also have an artificial intelligence assistant called Meta AI, which was announced at the event, and can be activated by saying “Hey Meta” in English. The assistant only works in the United States, and even there initially only as a test version.

Meta plans to release a software update to the artificial intelligence assistant next year, after which it will be able to name places and things seen by the user and translate text.

The Meta AI artificial intelligence bot is also coming to Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram applications. The assistant can be asked for information, and it produces photographic images according to the user’s wishes.

The artificial intelligence bot is based on the Llama 2 language model, and it can search for up-to-date information on the Internet using Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

In addition to smart glasses and an artificial intelligence assistant, Meta presented the Quest 3 virtual glasses at its event. Their sales start in October, and the virtual glasses compete with Apple’s clearly more expensive virtual glasses, for example.