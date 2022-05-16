The Brazilian government congratulated the government and people of the UAE on the occasion of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, assuming the leadership of the country.

In a statement, the Brazilian government expressed its wishes for the United Arab Emirates further prosperity and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

The statement said that Brazil and the UAE have maintained a strategic partnership since 2019, which has led to a remarkable rapprochement between the two governments and peoples, as well as significant growth in bilateral trade and investment.



