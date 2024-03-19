The number of reports of whooping cough has been increasing since last year, and a measles outbreak was reported in the Eindhoven region. How is it possible that these diseases now seem to be on the rise? And are whooping cough and measles a greater danger than other childhood diseases? Harald Wychgel of the RIVM: “Previously, the reports mainly came from areas with a low vaccination rate, but we now receive reports from all over the country.”

#whooping #cough #measles #outbreak #worry