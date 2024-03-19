In these last few weeks Rocco Siffredi he is one of the most talked about characters in gossip due to the release of Supersex, the Netflix series inspired by his life. In recent days the actor gave an interview to the BSMT podcast where he became the protagonist of a terrible revelation following which he burst into tears. Let's find out together what his words were.

Rocco Siffredi in tears at BSMT. As already mentioned, in recent days the actor has been a guest on the well-known podcast to advertise Supersex, the Netflix series inspired by his life in which he is played by Alessandro Borghi. Among the many topics covered during the interview, Rocco Siffredi indulged in one revelation which is making a lot of noise on the web. Let's find out together what his words were.

In detail, on the well-known podcast the actor told a dream that had been recurring in his life: a Devil who would ask him for his soul. These were his words about it:

I don't even know what's in my head. As a child I dreamed of flying. My brother had died, perhaps I took refuge in those dreams to escape from the sadness that was felt due to this loss. I knew how to fly in dreams and I couldn't wait to go to sleep to fly. Then I started dreaming of the Devil, an old man, a guy always impersonated… do you know why I call him the Devil? Because at a certain point this old man told me 'don't worry Rocco, I'll take care of you, I'll take care of everything'. This is a real dream that I've had several times, it's all true, I'm not making it up. I had this dream as a child, I had it when I was 20, then I had these nightmares with my worried wife who woke me up at night and she told me 'will you stop having this shitty nightmare?'

And, continuing with his speech, Rocco then added: