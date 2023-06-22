The new law that the Government approved and that forced all companies to keep a record of workers’ schedules to control what the working day they do really is, has not finished bearing fruit. Thus, four years after its entry into force, more than half of the workers work overtime outside of their working hours and, to top it off, the vast majority do not receive financial compensation for it.

This is clear from a report prepared by the job portal Infoempleo and the human resources company Adecco, which is an x-ray of the employment situation in Spain over the past year and which shows that 70% of workers continue to do the same overtime despite the imposition of time control.

Specifically, 53% of those surveyed stated that they had worked more hours last year than their working hours indicated. 31.1% worked up to 50 overtime hours, 26.7% worked between 50 and 100 hours in excess, 18% exceeded those 100 hours, 14.1% worked between 200 and 400 hours overtime, and 10. 1% exceeded that 400-hour limit.

However, most of these employees have not been compensated with an economic reward for this effort. This has recently been revealed in a Labor inspection raid on the four large Spanish consultancies, Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG, who are awaiting the sanction imposed on them but have already voluntarily paid 700,000 euros to Social Security for irregular overtime.

In reality, only 29.9% of the workers who worked overtime were paid for it, while 17% were offered compensation with rest or money. In turn, another 14% were rewarded with free hours, while four out of ten did not receive any type of reward, according to data published by Adecco.