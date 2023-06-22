Macron and Meloni, after the tensions the distance is shortening: the central prime minister in EU foreign policy

“I wouldn’t read foreign policy as a matter of two kids arguing and making up. There are interests of nations that come first and it seems to me that there are several common points between Italy and France”, says Giorgia Meloni at the Italian embassy in Paris, in the evening, during the reception for the candidacy of Rome at Expo 2030. Shortly before, the Italian premier had met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace for a conversation that lasted an hour and 40 minutes, much longer than expected.

After months of diplomatic skirmishes between the two countries, above all due to the inopportune accusations by the French on the migrant theme, in the end the French president evidently understood that a change of strategy was needed. Attempts to weaken it have had no effect, except perhaps to bring Italy and Germany closer together, even in an anti-French key.

The pragmatism and Meloni’s activism in foreign policy they have certainly pleasantly surprised half of Europe and beyond. And Macron, who has sadly had to rein in his ambitions to replace Merkel’s leadership in Europe for some time, evidently must have understood this and had to make the best of a bad situation. “Relations with Rome are better than those with Berlin”, underlined a member of the French presidency, plastically highlighting the crisis of the Franco-German axis, which Meloni was able to take advantage of with great skill, entering the dispute and becoming a sort of third pole between the two great powers.

