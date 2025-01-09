Agents of the National Police and Customs Surveillance have seized this Wednesday more than 1,000 kilos of cocaine in a container that had arrived at the Port of Vigo, which led to the arrest of nine people.

According to what sources familiar with the investigation have informed Europa Press, the operation took place on Wednesday and The drugs have been seized on the ship ‘Cape Citius’which sails under the flag of Cyprus, and came from South America.

Court number four of Vigo is carrying out the investigation that, at the end of the day on Wednesday, It was kept open and the case declared secret.

A major anti-drug operation

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who this Thursday inaugurated the new headquarters of the Police and Customs Cooperation Center (CCPA) in Tui (Pontevedra), has stated that there was a “major anti-drug operation”which is being prosecuted.

“Let them continue the development of the investigation and conclude the operation. What this makes very clear is, really, the professionalism and capacity of our security forces and bodies to confront a problem such as criminal organizations and, in this case, those dedicated to drug trafficking,” he noted.