Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 13:53

The mayor of Nova Iguaçú, Rogério Lisboa, confirmed the death of a second person in the municipality, as a result of the rains.

In an interview with GloboNews, he stated that there are still two cases that need to be identified. “Today we have two confirmed cases and two others reported, but which we have not yet confirmed,” he said.

Lisbon also stated that the information it obtained is that there is a forecast of more rain in the city, but of light to moderate intensity. He added that there are 12 points available on the city hall website to provide assistance to anyone who has had any type of problem. “Today we entered the streets very early, cleaning, taking care of people who lost their furniture and belongings.”

According to him, the main point of attention is on the border with Belford Roxo, in the neighborhood called Caioaba.