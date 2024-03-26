At least 81 Palestinians died during airstrikes by the Israeli Army in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, the local Ministry of Health said on March 26, bringing the total number of fatalities to 32,414 people. Among the areas attacked are the surroundings of Al-Shifa hospital and the city of Rafah, where most of the internally displaced population is taking refuge. The troops of the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu increase the siege, while his government withdrew his delegation in Qatar that was negotiating a possible ceasefire with Hamas. Israel alleged “delusional” requests from its counterpart.

Die from Israeli bombs or starvation. This is the scenario for thousands of Gazans as the ongoing war escalates despite attempts at a truce.

In the last 24 hours, at least 81 people were killed and 93 were injured as a result of the Israeli Army's attacks. against the enclave, which covered residential areas and the surroundings of hospitals.

But alsoat least another 18 Palestinians drowned this Tuesday, March 26, while trying to collect at sea part of the humanitarian aid that has been dropped from the air. An emergency measure taken by governments such as Jordan and the United States to deliver food to the population, in the midst of famine outbreaks after the total blockade imposed by Israel more than five months ago when it launched hostilities in response to the surprise attack of Hamas.

“The delivery of aid by air has become a real danger to the lives of hungry citizens,” stressed the local Ministry of Health.

Humanitarian aid is dropped on the Gaza Strip, west of Gaza City, on March 25, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between the Israeli Army and Hamas. AFP – –

He total number of fatalities increased to 32,414, including thousands of childrenthe Health portfolio indicated in the last few hours.

The deaths increase at a time when the troops resume the siege against the hospitals – where they claim that Hamas members are hiding – but without ceasing to hit the rest of the enclave, from north to south. There is no place of escape for civilians.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that at least 30 Palestinians died in the area around Al-Shifa hospital alone, the main hospital in the north of Gaza. In Rafah, the small city in the south where most of the internally displaced population is sheltering, at least 18 people died.

For their part, the Jewish-majority state forces defended that in the last 24 hours they launched attacks against “60 targets,” as they referred to infrastructure that they described as “terrorist.”

“Combat aircraft attacked more than 60 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including tunnels and military infrastructure in which armed terrorists were identified,” the military institution said in a statement.

Israel fails to comply with recent UN resolution on “immediate” ceasefire

Israeli troops increase siege despite the fact that on Monday, March 25 The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution demanding an “immediate” cessation of attacks in the enclave.

Israel showed its fury at that decision and a few hours later announced that it was canceling the sending of a delegation from its country to Washington, as planned for this week, in order to discuss the land incursion plan in Rafah, to which the US The US is opposed.

The Netanyahu Administration attacked its ally, with the right to veto in the body, for not blocking the measure and, instead, abstaining from voting.

In an apparent attempt by the United States to undermine Israel's fury, hours later the White House clarified that the resolution “is not binding.”

This Tuesday, the Government of Qatar, a country that together with Egypt and the United States is mediating a truce between the parties, assured that the resolution, approved by 14 of the 15 members of the Council, has not had an “immediate impact on the talks” either. about the war, which take place in Doha.

Netanyahu withdraws his delegation from negotiations in Qatar

The far-right premier remains emphatic in his stated goal of “eliminating” Hamas and not stopping hostilities. All despite calls from the international community, which he especially urges to stop the land incursion plan in Rafah due to the even greater magnitude of fatalities it would cause.

Netanyahu does not give in and this Tuesday he showed that position in the diplomatic field, although he blamed Hamas.

The Israeli prime minister ordered the withdrawal of his negotiating delegation in Qatar, ending immediate attempts to negotiate a ceasefire and an agreement to release the more than 100 hostages whom Israel estimates remain in the hands of the movement that controls Gaza.

Your reasons? Netanyahu's office issued a statement saying that Hamas is “not interested” in the talks.

In addition, he pointed to requests that he described as surreal on the part of the Islamist group to reach a truce agreement.

“Israel will not give in to the delirious demands of Hamas,” the official note stated.

Hamas's position is “clear evidence that it is not interested in continuing talks and a sad testimony to the damage caused by the UN Security Council resolution,” the statement added.

Israel will not address Hamas's delusional demands. Israel will pursue and achieve its just war objectives: Destroying Hamas's military and governmental capacities, releasing all the hostages, and ensuring Gaza will not pose a threat to the people of Israel in the future. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 26, 2024



These statements took place after the Islamist movement issued a statement on the night of Monday, March 25, in which it rejected the latest agreement offer. The group argued that Israel was not responding to its fundamental demands: a “comprehensive ceasefire, a withdrawal from the Strip, the return of the displaced and a true exchange of prisoners.”

Last February, the movement raised a ceasefire divided into three stages, each of 45 days, for a total of 135 days. During that time, the exchange of the remaining hostages held by the group that controls Gaza for Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli prisons would take place.

Hamas also called for the release of 1,500 prisoners, a third of whom it would select from a list of Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment by Israeli authorities.

Netanyahu then called the requests “exaggerated.” However, in recent weeks talks continued through mediators.

More recently, in mid-March, Hamas presented a proposal that included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a document cited by Reuters.

Once again, attempts to pause the attacks against Gazans and achieve the release of hostages are unsuccessful, while the attacks continue to add fatalities as the hours go by and the already critical humanitarian situation worsens.

With Reuters, EFE and local media