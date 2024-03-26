Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Press Split

On the second stop of his trip to China, Markus Söder tightens his tone: “The economy needs fairness,” he says at a meeting with Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao.

Beijing – For a brief moment, Markus Söder feels at home 8,000 kilometers away from home. The Bavarian Prime Minister was walking with his delegation through the “Forbidden City” in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon when a few students from Germany recognized him. In Freiburg in the Black Forest, school trips are apparently a little more ambitious: Beijing instead of Rome or Paris. In any case, Söder first has to take selfies before he can go to his next appointment.

It's the lightest moment on the first day in the Chinese capital. The tone is much more serious than the day before in Chengdu, which was essentially dominated by pandas. On Tuesday, Söder will meet Trade Minister Wang Wentao, accompanied by important representatives of the Bavarian companies Wacker, BMW, Audi, Knorr-Bremse and Bögl. And unlike on Monday in Chengdu, the Prime Minister appears much more demanding.

Meeting with China's trade minister: “Economy needs fairness”

Markus Söder with Trade Minister Wang Wentao. dpa © Peter Kneffel

The encounter lasts one and a half hours. “Economic expansion needs the appropriate fairness,” says Söder afterwards. There is no joint press conference; in the Middle Kingdom they certainly don't like to employ independent journalists. The visitor from Bavaria reported the “very intensive conversation” alone, which he described as extremely positive. He has now met the minister for the third time – a relationship seems to be slowly developing.

“It is crucial for us that the protection of intellectual property must be guaranteed,” says Söder. “Otherwise the economic relations will become unbalanced – which will ultimately fuel debates like those on the French side, which is demanding European protective tariffs.” He himself is very cautious about tariffs. However, his demands are: planning security, reliable investment conditions and a reduction in investment restrictions. And above all: “There must be no preferential treatment of Chinese state-owned companies through subsidies or tax breaks.”

Söder also wants to address human rights and the war in Ukraine

It almost sounds as if the Germans and French are playing good cop and bad cop in China. The Chinese minister responded to each of the points, which Söder sees as very positive. Especially because each of the entrepreneurs was able to present their own concerns in great detail. Sometimes individual regulations or approval decisions are disruptive. Sometimes in China, things are viewed differently in the provinces than in the capital. It can be very practical if you are heard at the top in what is actually an absolutely dominant capital.

“That was a similar topic that Olaf Scholz will also do when he comes,” says a satisfied Söder. In Beijing, his traffic light bashing is taking a short break. Today he meets with Prime Minister Li Quang, the highlight of Söder's trip. Then the CSU boss also wants to address issues such as human rights and, above all, Ukraine. Real “panda diplomacy”, as Söder calls it. So that the trip isn't just panda photos and student selfies. (Mike Schier)