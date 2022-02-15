The General Director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, and the Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, during the visit to the facilities of La Huertecica. / CARM

A total of 707 vulnerable families in Cartagena have already received emergency social housing aid since the Autonomous Community launched a line of subsidies, managed in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and municipal social services, with the aim of guaranteeing the permanence in their homes.

The General Director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, accompanied by the Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, took stock on Tuesday of the management of these subsidies that are part of regional home policies, during a visit to the La Huertecica facilities, entity that manages part of this aid, where he highlighted “the work they do, together with the Consistory, which is giving an immediate response to situations of risk of homelessness.”

He explained that the Autonomous Community transferred last year a total of 250,000 euros to this Cartagena association to process the payment of monthly rent and the payment of basic supplies for the houses, which can amount to 650 euros per family, which have already benefited 125 families.

Lajara pointed out that these subsidies are intended to alleviate emergency situations in terms of housing for vulnerable groups. “It is a tool that the Community manages together with non-profit organizations to prevent possible evictions and provide immediate access to housing, and to date we have allocated a total of nine million euros,” said Lajara.

“Home emergency aid is characterized by its agile and urgent processing,” he explained. He also indicated that “people who need them will access them through municipal social services and NGOs, which assess the situation of each family to establish the duration and amount of aid, based on their needs and economic situation. ».

José Francisco Lajara reported that 92 of the people served in the program developed by La Huertecica are women, and recalled that these aids give priority to the most urgent situations, especially those in which families or victims of sexist violence.