This is one of the conclusions of the ‘II Study of Challenges and Trends in Human Resources 2024’, prepared by Pluxee, an employee benefits services company, which highlights the expense that public transportation still entails for citizens. This amount will be increased if, starting in January, the Government does not extend the current discounts in agreement with the autonomous communities and other territorial administrations.

Taking the price of the transport pass for the city of Madrid as a reference, a worker in this city invests more than 650 euros per year on commuting to work. Besides, This habit has an impact not only on the worker’s economy, but also on the time invested in these trips, Since, according to data from the Michael Page company, in 2024, each worker spends an average of 36 minutes traveling to their workplace, which means more than an hour and 10 minutes in total between the round trip.

These factors have positioned the transportation card as one of the most demanded benefits by employees in their companies, specifically, in fourth position, according to data from the aforementioned Pluxee study.

Savings and sustainability

Among the advantages of this employee benefit, one of the most notable is the significant savings it can mean for the employee, since This benefit is exempt from personal income tax up to 1,500 euros per year. This means that, offered in a flexible remuneration modality, the employee can achieve up to three months of travel savings per year in tickets or passes.

On the other hand, more and more companies are opting to offer this benefit in the form of social benefit – in this case the company assumes the entire cost of the benefit – which has a “big impact” on employee engagement, in addition to an increase in their purchasing power, according to Pluxee.

In parallel, the company explains that the sustainable impact of this solution, which encourages the use of public transport instead of private vehicles, is not only an advantage for the employees themselves, especially for the younger generationsbut also for companies, which can continue to actively contribute to their sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) actions.

“The transportation card is among the five benefits most requested by employees regardless of the age group to which they belong, from ‘generation Z’ to ‘baby boomers’, commented the Director of Communication and Marketing of Pluxee Spain, Miriam Martín.