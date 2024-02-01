Ferrari is using the last days of so-called freedom to better arrange its 499Ps in view of the seasonal debut in Qatar.

The second season of Maranello's Hypercars in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will open on 1-2 March in Qatar, where the 1812 Km is scheduled.

Motorsport.com took part in the round table organized by the WEC with the representatives of the teams and for Ferrari AF Corse there was Battistino Pregliasco, who immediately made it clear that 2024 will not be a walk in the park.

“We start by considering Toyota as the car to beat, but let's not forget that there are several other competitors arriving in the championship”, underlines the Team Manager of the Emilian team.

“Furthermore, we also have the question mark of the three new tracks that we don't know and on which we have never raced, except for a few short tests that provided us with a small amount of data. It will definitely be a good fight.”

The Prancing Horse has already been on the Lusail track to try to understand more, but it's one thing to run alone in tests and another to do it with 36 other cars in action at the same time.

“It will certainly be a rather difficult track because it was designed mainly for motorbikes, so there are some lines that can't be changed much.”

“This will make position very important. Being in front already in Qualifying will be an advantage, especially considering the high number of cars that will participate in the championship.”

“During the two days of testing we collected various data and the engineers will try to study it and optimize everything to be ready.”

Given the cold temperatures we have in our area these days, Ferrari will be on stage in the Middle East soon to do other tests in preparation for the opening event of the World Championship.

“Next week we will be in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days of testing, we will see if there will be a way to carry out another test before Qatar, but at the moment it is not confirmed because at this time of the year it is not easy to find a valid track with good temperatures”.

“For this reason, the Yas Marina test will be very important for the drivers, in order to be able to understand how to best use the car and bring it to the maximum level.”

This year the curiosity is represented above all by the presence of the third 499P, entered by AF Corse privately with #83.

Pregliasco was keen to point out that the initiative was carried out privately by the Amato Ferrari team, making use of the parent company only for some essential things.

“The 499P #83 will be the same as the others, it will simply race for the classification reserved for private individuals, therefore against the Porsches of Jota and Proton Competition”.

“There will be support from the manufacturer regarding the engine and the hybrid system, but the rest will be managed privately by AF Corse, which will field its driver Robert Kubica together with two Ferrari officials, Ye and Shwartzman.”

“It is important to clarify that these are however separate entities: there is a Ferrari AF Corse license and the other is only by AF Corse. The first is entirely in the hands of Maranello, the second is managed differently by AF Corse, therefore it will also involve traveling on different flights and staying in different hotels.”

“Then it is clear that there are synergies regarding the more complicated parts of the car, such as hybrid, ERS, powertrain and anything else that AF Corse cannot manage alone. A bit like what happened in the past with the GTs and other cars”.

'Batti' was in favor of the registration of private cars in the Hypercar Class, which together with the official ones will guarantee further spectacle and action.

“I think that the presence of another Ferrari in the privateers' classification is something extra for the championship, I don't see any problem.”

“Clearly for AF Corse it is an extra effort in terms of logistics, personnel, spare parts and so on. But I think that having a Ferrari fighting against the Porsches of Jota and Proton in the World Cup is excellent.”

The Abu Dhabi trip will also serve to define the roles on the AF Corse wall, following the departure of Justin Taylor, last year's race engineer of the 499P #51 who packed his bags to join Cadillac.

The #50 will still have Damien Augier, while a reference figure will be needed for the #83. Among the names circulating is that of the former Formula E player, Baptiste Allain, but Preglisco did not want to dispel his reservations.

“What I can say is that the #50 will be the same as last year, while it has not yet been defined who will take the place on the wall of the #51. We will probably have an answer at the end of the next test session in Abu Dhabi, which will also serve to this”.

Finally Pregliasco fully supported the WEC's decision to open the new LMGT3 category – where AF Corse will have a pair of Ferrari 296 GT3s – especially to Bronze drivers, although having a trio of official competitors on the crew in that category too would have been very nice it's interesting.

“Let's remember that in any case gentlemen drivers are the basis of all motorsport, so I think it's very important to keep them in the championship in some way.”