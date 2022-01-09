A fire in the Bronx, New York, injured at least 54 people. This is reported by the TV channel NY1…

The fire took place on the third floor of a residential building. It is specified that 35 victims were hospitalized, of which 31 people were seriously injured. Currently, about 200 firefighters are working at the scene.

