And the Spring Festivals in Murcia finally recovered their natural cycles. And it is that this Saturday, practically three years later, the orchard clubs once again unveiled a new cast of candidates to win the orange blossom crown, in an act that took place at the Teatro Circo Murcia. It must be remembered that the irruption of the Covid-19 frustrated both the election of the Mayor and the Children’s Queen in 2020, and that, since then, no new faces have been presented in this race.

In fact, it must be remembered that, with the intention of rewarding the sacrifices made during the worst moments of the pandemic, the Federation of Peñas decided in 2021 to maintain the 42 candidacies that were in contention when the state of alarm and the consequent confinement were decreed. , so that the current queens, Maite Irles and Ángela Moreno, were chosen from this extensive list of girls and young people. Both, present at the event this Saturday, will close on March 11, at the Belluga square gala, one of the longest reigns in memory, along with that of their predecessors in this honor, Isabel López and Candela Sánchez.

The parenthesis imposed by the Covid has favored greater interest among older participants, which increased by a dozen



Older candidates for Reina de la Huerta 2023 Alejandra Garcia Romero

the morenica

Delfina Almela Garrido

the tenajas

Helena Reig Lorca

the prickly

Eva Micol Pinero

Silk

Mª Inmaculada Martínez Alcara

The Mint

Ana Isabel Martinez Alba

the ciazo

Rocio Garcia Romero

the vine

Paula Garcia Ortiz

the mortar

Ana Belen Madrid Gomez

The Trillo

Gisela Camacho Martinez

the crilla

Marta Sanchez De Medina Garcia

The party

Montserrat Varela Caballero

The Caliche

Laura Zapata Molina

Peppers

Laura Nicholas Gaspar

the quince

Ana Josefa Bernal Palazon

the breva

Maria Amoros Gonzalez

the snout

Carmen Mª López Ferre

the tablacho

Lucia Vera Martinez

The Frog

Laura Martin Gallego

The Güertanos

Carolina Rodenas Paez

The Zaranda

Paula Sanchez Galvez

La Palmera-Melon

Marina Martinez Fernandez

L´Almazara

Marina Mateo Olmos

The Chariot-Carriage

Saray Bastida Noguera

the quart

Mª Carmen Zapata Prior

the lemon grove

Carmen Mª Abellón Plaza

the bushel basket

Nerea Rios Campoy

L’Artesa

Andrea Sanchez Barcelo

The Spartan

Thus, it is a sign of normality that this generational renewal is taking place again and it has done so, this time, at the hands of up to 52 candidates -28 seniors and 24 children-, adding a dozen more than in the last election. It seems that the fallow period imposed by the damn virus has strongly re-sprouted the interest of young people to actively participate in these traditions. This coming-out act could thus return without any security measures, in front of the images left by the last election gala, held at the Artillery Barracks, and in which masks could still be seen covering faces.

The act, presented by the journalist Nazaret Navarro, was attended by both the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, as well as the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and other members of the municipal Corporation. The president of the Federation, Juan Pablo Hernández, and the respective Courts of Honor of the current queens, more extensive than ever, were also absent, since it must be remembered that they are integrated, for the first time in history, by all the candidates who attended to the last election, also in recognition of the months of waiting and uncertainty that they had to live.

Candidates for Queen of the Children’s Garden 2023 Noa Molina Merlos

the tenajas

Maria Rosa Ballester

the mortar

Africa Penalver Lozano

the prickly

Miriam Jimenez Mateo

Silk

Peace Warden Linares

the jar

Rocio Sanchez Coll

the crilla

Maria Cortes Jimenez

the spur

Rocio Gonzalez Jimenez

The Caliche

Claudia Egea Ruiperez

Peppers

Clara Lorca Garcia

the quince

Maria Martinez Olivares

The Frog

Maria Conesa World

the breva

Daniela Garcia Jimenez

The Güertanos

Rocío González Cárceles

The Zaranda

Ana Del Barco Legaz

La Palmera-Melon

Sofia Garrido Egea

L’Almazara

Ainhoa ​​Lopez Caravaca

the quart

Alba Sanchez Nicholas

the lemon grove

Aurora Ramirez Lettuce

the bushel basket

Yolanda Martinez Montoya

The Chariot-Carriage

Pilar Tamarit Lozar

The Zaragüel

Elisa Lopez Sanchez

the daggerboard

Eva Anton Sanchez

the lamp

Mª José Hidalgo Domingo

The Spartan

The event was enlivened by the performance of Miguel Ángel Montesinos Sánchez, better known as ‘El Pantorrillas’, singer, traditional music dancer and director of the Caldo de Pésoles Folklore School in La Albatalía, who was accompanied by musicians and ballets. Between dance and dance, the applicants, who wore gala dresses, were introduced one by one to finally pose all at once on stage, just before listening to the hymns.

The gatherings will bring together the girls on February 11 and 12 and, a week later, it will be the turn of the young women’s meeting



It will be the weekend of February 11 and 12 when the girls live together in Santo Ángel and Calasparra and, a week later, it will be the turn of the older ones, in Barcelona. These traditional meetings will serve the jury to take note and evaluate the candidates, in order to reach a decision that allows a new transfer of the orange blossom crown, as dictated by the garden cycle.