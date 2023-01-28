The candidates are presented at the Teatro Circo in an act that has not been held since before the outbreak of the pandemic
And the Spring Festivals in Murcia finally recovered their natural cycles. And it is that this Saturday, practically three years later, the orchard clubs once again unveiled a new cast of candidates to win the orange blossom crown, in an act that took place at the Teatro Circo Murcia. It must be remembered that the irruption of the Covid-19 frustrated both the election of the Mayor and the Children’s Queen in 2020, and that, since then, no new faces have been presented in this race.
In fact, it must be remembered that, with the intention of rewarding the sacrifices made during the worst moments of the pandemic, the Federation of Peñas decided in 2021 to maintain the 42 candidacies that were in contention when the state of alarm and the consequent confinement were decreed. , so that the current queens, Maite Irles and Ángela Moreno, were chosen from this extensive list of girls and young people. Both, present at the event this Saturday, will close on March 11, at the Belluga square gala, one of the longest reigns in memory, along with that of their predecessors in this honor, Isabel López and Candela Sánchez.
The parenthesis imposed by the Covid has favored greater interest among older participants, which increased by a dozen
Older candidates for Reina de la Huerta 2023
-
Alejandra Garcia Romero
the morenica
-
Delfina Almela Garrido
the tenajas
-
Helena Reig Lorca
the prickly
-
Eva Micol Pinero
Silk
-
Mª Inmaculada Martínez Alcara
The Mint
-
Ana Isabel Martinez Alba
the ciazo
-
Rocio Garcia Romero
the vine
-
Paula Garcia Ortiz
the mortar
-
Ana Belen Madrid Gomez
The Trillo
-
Gisela Camacho Martinez
the crilla
-
Marta Sanchez De Medina Garcia
The party
-
Montserrat Varela Caballero
The Caliche
-
Laura Zapata Molina
Peppers
-
Laura Nicholas Gaspar
the quince
-
Ana Josefa Bernal Palazon
the breva
-
Maria Amoros Gonzalez
the snout
-
Carmen Mª López Ferre
the tablacho
-
Lucia Vera Martinez
The Frog
-
Laura Martin Gallego
The Güertanos
-
Carolina Rodenas Paez
The Zaranda
-
Paula Sanchez Galvez
La Palmera-Melon
-
Marina Martinez Fernandez
L´Almazara
-
Marina Mateo Olmos
The Chariot-Carriage
-
Saray Bastida Noguera
the quart
-
Mª Carmen Zapata Prior
the lemon grove
-
Carmen Mª Abellón Plaza
the bushel basket
-
Nerea Rios Campoy
L’Artesa
-
Andrea Sanchez Barcelo
The Spartan
Thus, it is a sign of normality that this generational renewal is taking place again and it has done so, this time, at the hands of up to 52 candidates -28 seniors and 24 children-, adding a dozen more than in the last election. It seems that the fallow period imposed by the damn virus has strongly re-sprouted the interest of young people to actively participate in these traditions. This coming-out act could thus return without any security measures, in front of the images left by the last election gala, held at the Artillery Barracks, and in which masks could still be seen covering faces.
The act, presented by the journalist Nazaret Navarro, was attended by both the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, as well as the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and other members of the municipal Corporation. The president of the Federation, Juan Pablo Hernández, and the respective Courts of Honor of the current queens, more extensive than ever, were also absent, since it must be remembered that they are integrated, for the first time in history, by all the candidates who attended to the last election, also in recognition of the months of waiting and uncertainty that they had to live.
Candidates for Queen of the Children’s Garden 2023
-
Noa Molina Merlos
the tenajas
-
Maria Rosa Ballester
the mortar
-
Africa Penalver Lozano
the prickly
-
Miriam Jimenez Mateo
Silk
-
Peace Warden Linares
the jar
-
Rocio Sanchez Coll
the crilla
-
Maria Cortes Jimenez
the spur
-
Rocio Gonzalez Jimenez
The Caliche
-
Claudia Egea Ruiperez
Peppers
-
Clara Lorca Garcia
the quince
-
Maria Martinez Olivares
The Frog
-
Maria Conesa World
the breva
-
Daniela Garcia Jimenez
The Güertanos
-
Rocío González Cárceles
The Zaranda
-
Ana Del Barco Legaz
La Palmera-Melon
-
Sofia Garrido Egea
L’Almazara
-
Ainhoa Lopez Caravaca
the quart
-
Alba Sanchez Nicholas
the lemon grove
-
Aurora Ramirez Lettuce
the bushel basket
-
Yolanda Martinez Montoya
The Chariot-Carriage
-
Pilar Tamarit Lozar
The Zaragüel
-
Elisa Lopez Sanchez
the daggerboard
-
Eva Anton Sanchez
the lamp
-
Mª José Hidalgo Domingo
The Spartan
The event was enlivened by the performance of Miguel Ángel Montesinos Sánchez, better known as ‘El Pantorrillas’, singer, traditional music dancer and director of the Caldo de Pésoles Folklore School in La Albatalía, who was accompanied by musicians and ballets. Between dance and dance, the applicants, who wore gala dresses, were introduced one by one to finally pose all at once on stage, just before listening to the hymns.
The gatherings will bring together the girls on February 11 and 12 and, a week later, it will be the turn of the young women’s meeting
It will be the weekend of February 11 and 12 when the girls live together in Santo Ángel and Calasparra and, a week later, it will be the turn of the older ones, in Barcelona. These traditional meetings will serve the jury to take note and evaluate the candidates, in order to reach a decision that allows a new transfer of the orange blossom crown, as dictated by the garden cycle.
#candidates #Reina #Huerta #recover #festive #cycle
Leave a Reply