Milan beat Lazio 2-0 in the match scheduled for the seventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Goals from Pulisic in the 60th minute and Okafor in the 88th minute decided the match. Milan rises to 18 points and takes first place in the standings, awaiting the match between Salernitana and Inter. Lazio, with their fourth defeat in the tournament, remains on 7 points.

The match

It was Lazio who showed up first with Felipe Anderson, who in the 13th minute ran deep and fired: the ball into the outside of the net. In a match stuck in midfield, spaces are scarce and opportunities are not seen. Milan lights up in the 33rd minute when Leao starts, who beats Marusic and tries to surprise Provedel at the near post: the Biancoceleste goalkeeper is attentive. Before the break, the clearest chance of the first half. Musah suggests, Giroud kicks and Provedel saves himself. The ball remains alive, Reijnders looks for a tap-in with his heel but grazes the Lazio goal post.

The balance, in the second half, shifts in the 60th minute. Leao he changes gear and finds space on the left wing, the cross is an assist to the kiss for Pulisic who volleys home from about ten metres: 1-0 for Milan. Lazio tries to react but doesn’t get to Maignan, who doesn’t have to make any significant interventions. On the other side, in the 73rd minute, Musah tested Provedel’s reflexes: the Lazio goalkeeper deflected the shot. Shortly afterwards, the goalkeeper had to repeat the same on Pulisic: a blow in the 77th minute, Lazio saved themselves. The hosts continue to push to close the score and find the 2-0 in the final. Leao, again, runs to the left in the 88th minute and puts the ball in the center which Okafor only has to push into the net: 2-0 Milan, game over.