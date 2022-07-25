JML Real city Monday, 25 July 2022, 15:05



The Almagro International Classical Theater Festival (Ciudad Real) has lowered the curtain with a balance of 30,575 spectators and an average capacity of 80 percent in each performance -a total of 96- after almost a month of performances. The festival, which has turned 45 years old, has achieved “a successful participation in a complex edition”, according to its director, Ignacio García, because this year the event has been held without the restrictions of the two previous editions due to the pandemic.

Throughout the four weeks of this festival, it has been possible to see representations of the Golden Age of 56 companies that have reaped a total of 435,000 euros in revenue, with the last two weekends being those that have accounted for the largest number of spectators.

This year, the organization of the festival wanted to highlight that half of the participants -actors and directors- were women, an edition in which the playwright Natalia Menéndez received the “Lorenzo Luzuriaga de Teatro” award and the actor, author and theater director Luis Pasqual has collected the »Corral de Comedias>> award.

According to the director of this festival, “it has been the most complex and varied edition in terms of the origins of the productions, coming from ten countries with Uruguay as the guest country.” It has also been possible to enjoy companies from the United Kingdom, Italy, Costa Rica or the Ivory Coast, with Galicia being the Spanish autonomous community invited this year. As in previous editions, one of the main attractions has been the prestigious National Classical Theater Company, which has staged works such as “El Diablo Cojuelo”, “El burlador de Sevilla” or “Lo fingido true”.

In total, the festival has premiered 26 productions from 55 companies, of which 17 have been absolute premieres and 9 national premieres. If the pandemic forced the number of premieres to be cut last year, in 2022 the festival considerably expands the theatrical premieres, with a total of 17 absolute premieres and nine in Spain. Of them they have highlighted «Handfuls of fire. La Xirgu en el exilio», a radio memoir to the actress exiled in Uruguay after the Spanish civil war; “Lope, the comedy to come”, about two actors who are waiting for the comedy that will give them the fame they long for; and “Eufrasia, a comedy actress”, the true story of the Golden Age interpreter Catalina Hernández.