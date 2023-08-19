Saturday, August 19, 2023, 00:22



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A total of 317 English, French, German, Italian and Chinese speaking language assistants will join the classrooms of public Infant and Primary schools, Secondary Schools, official language schools and integrated vocational training centers in the Region , in the 2023-2024 academic year, as reported by Community sources in a press release.

The acting Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, explained that these professionals will collaborate with teachers to improve the oral expression and comprehension of students in educational centers, in order to obtain better linguistic competence in foreign languages, especially in schools with a high percentage of vulnerable students, adds the note.

This project involves an investment of more than 2 million euros, co-financed from the European Social Fund, at a percentage of 60 percent and 40 percent with own funds.

direct grant



The language assistants will receive a direct monthly subsidy as subsidy for maintenance and lodging of 800 euros for those whose weekly hours are 14 hours; 857 euros for those who teach 15 hours and 914 euros for those who teach 16 hours.

These professionals are selected by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and by the Autonomous Community through a competitive bidding process.

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training indicates that conversation assistants “will contribute to improving the quality of education by promoting the learning of foreign languages ​​in educational centers and the approach and knowledge of the cultures of other countries through the development of activities included in the educational projects of the centers”. They will carry out their work between October 16, 2023 and May 31, 2024 to support teachers who teach these languages.