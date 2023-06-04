Sunday, June 4, 2023, 08:35



| Updated 10:11 a.m.

The National Congress of Arms and Roman Groups for Holy Week and other religious festivals, organized by the Brotherhood of Christ Tied to the Column of Jumilla, has brought together more than 300 festeros in the municipality these days.

It is the first time in Spain that a similar meeting is organized, according to the president of the brotherhood, Maximiliano Olivares, who celebrates the 175th anniversary of the foundation of the Jumilla armaos. The contest has managed to bring together 60 congressmen from all over Spain who belong to fifteen municipalities. The parade of the groups concentrated yesterday afternoon 300 armed, who literally took the main street, from the Arco de San Roque to the Plaza de la Glorieta, where an exhibition of each group was held, which showed its characteristic touch to the rest of arms and public.

The congress has scheduled a round table for today and the conclusions of the meeting will be presented. In addition, the city that will organize the second edition of the congress, which was created with a vocation for continuity, will be chosen.