More than 280 thousand people were locked up in the border municipalities of Chiapas with Guatelama, due to the conflict between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Since September 7, The inhabitants of the municipalities of Frontera Comalapa, Chicomuselo, Motozintla, Siltepec, Amatenango de la Frontera, Mazapa de Madero, La Grandeza and El Porvenir are trapped, unable to enter or leave the region.

The situation of violence due to the confrontation between the two criminal groups has escalated and was documented by journalist Ángeles Mariscal, for Aristegui Noticias.

In a harsh reality that resembles a war scenario, men and women have been forced to become an involuntary human shield and soldiers in the conflict faced by Mexican cartels for control of the country’s southern border. His ordeal has already lasted two weeks without being able to escape from this area.

On Saturday, September 23, a group of individuals was forced to form in two lines along the road in the community of Chamic, one of the main access gates to the border between Mexico and Guatemala.

Most of them carried backpacks on their shoulders and tried to hide their faces behind bandanas or face masks from the gaze of the cameras that were recording them.

In a parade that seemed taken from a military setting, there were trucks converted into improvised war tanks. Inside, men dressed in military-style uniforms carried submachine guns and other large-caliber firearms. Shouts of “Puro Sinaloa!” resonated in the air, referring to the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

While this parade seemed to be a confrontational message directed at the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The latter, more than four years ago, entered the dispute for control of the trafficking routes that cross this border region with Guatemala.

VIDEO: Mysterious entry of the Sinaloa Cartel to Chiapas

The local population has been trapped in this war, being forced to participate in dangerous activities. A heartbreaking message from one of those affected reads: “They took my brother-in-law from his house, they took him to the central park of Siltepec. There they have the men, they ask them if they know how to shoot. They are arming them and forcing them to confront each other. Please, help us spread.”

In places like Siltepec, Motozintla and Frontera Comalapa, municipal seats are under the control of the CJNG, but since early September, they have been under siege by members of the rival cartel, leading to an increase in forced recruitment of the local population, with the intention of breaking the siege.

The situation in the region is critical, with shortage of gasoline and foodand in some places, cuts in power and communication lines due to the actions of criminal groups.

Despite this serious situation, state and federal authorities have minimized the problem, but the teachers of Sections 7 and 40 of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) have made the harsh reality official.

Approximately 5 thousand teachers who serve preschool, primary, secondary and upper secondary education students in the area have suspended their work and left the area, sending statements to the educational authorities.

In these statements, they denounce the negligence of the competent authorities to address the criminal acts committed by criminal groups and declare their need and obligation to speak out in the face of the critical situation and the wave of violence that is devastating the region.

As part of their strategy, drug cartels have intensified forced recruitment of the population, forcing people to participate in roadblocks, support marches and, in some cases, to serve as hitmen.

At first they were forced to pay fines if they refused, but later daily payments were offered to those who joined voluntarily. Due to the lack of volunteers, they began to forcibly removing people from their homes.

The videos spread by these groups show people of all ages, men and women, dressed in humble clothing, since more than 80 percent of the local population is dedicated to agriculture.

Since September 7, both groups have posted videos of people standing in line shouting slogans and others showing scenes of violence, including murders. A video stands out in which a voice with a Central American accent says: “Here pure Mr. Mencho.” Resident testimonies suggest that criminal groups They have also recruited residents of Central America.

In Guatemala, military forces have set up checkpoints in an attempt to prevent fighting between Mexican cartels from spreading to their country.

The situation is so serious that the Diocese of San Cristóbal de Las Casas and the Diocese of Tapachula have issued statements, denouncing structural violence, the presence of organized crime and the critical situation experienced by the population.