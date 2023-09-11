Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:07



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Neither in regular classrooms nor in barracks. Between 240 and 250 students from the Antonio Menárguez Costa Secondary Education Institute (IES), in Los Alcázares, begin their classes online today, due to the delay in the renovation of the eight modular classrooms that the educational center already housed last year, as well as in the placement of a novena, planned since this summer by the Ministry “due to the needs of rehabilitation or expansion of centers, as well as to give an obligatory response by the Administration to the schooling of all students.” This was reiterated on September 1 from Education, in the face of a new complaint from the Associations of Mothers and Fathers (AMPA) of the municipality, which already at the end of July organized a collection of signatures in Los Alcázares to protest before the regional Government for the fifteen barracks – sixteen this new year – that house the Al-Kazar (2), Bienvenido Conejero (5) and Antonio Menárguez Costa (9) institutes.

«Its installation will begin tomorrow [hoy] with the highest priority,” they told LA VERDAD yesterday from the Ministry of Education, so the students of Antonio Menárguez Costa “will begin the ‘online’ course, in a decision that has been agreed upon with the center’s management,” they added from the regional government. In this sense, the Ministry justifies the delay by explaining that “the situation has occurred for contractual reasons due to the new award of the renewal contract for these classrooms, which led to the removal of the previous ones and the placement of the new ones.”

Parents plan to demonstrate tomorrow at the doors of the institute to protest the poor facilities

Backed by the City Council, led by the socialist Mario Pérez Cervera, the AMPA and the Consistory have called a protest rally at the doors of the institute tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m., due to the deficiencies suffered by the network of Secondary Schools in the municipality.

The Ministry of Education emphasized yesterday that these first days “are dedicated to the presentation of the course and the contact between the students and the teachers.”