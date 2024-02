Thursday, February 29, 2024, 12:38



| Updated 2:29 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

More than 212,000 homes, where more than 610,000 people live, have stopped collecting the Minimum Living Income (IMV) since its implementation almost four years ago; That is to say, they have stopped receiving aid of about 500 gross euros per month,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers