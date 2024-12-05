Nearly 1,650 students, 76 cycles, 17 different professional families and 40 centers. These are the figures of the Bilingual FP in Aragon, that has been making its way to the possibilities of professional insertion that it offers to its graduates.

The professional profiles of bilingual vocational training are “more complete and adapted to new technologies and globalization. Mastering a second language gives access to a greater number of job opportunities both nationally and internationally,” said Tomasa Hernández, Minister of Education, Culture and Sports of the Government of Aragon, during the inauguration of the ‘Feel Power. FP moves the world’ congress, which is being held in Zaragoza.

During her speech, the counselor explained that from the FP “we are already training highly qualified professionals, capable of innovating and adapting to the constant changes in the work environment. And, if to the high qualification of our students, we add that are trained in English or Frenchwe will be contributing to their greater employability“.

This is one of the reasons why bilingual vocational training is making its way in Aragon, although the greater interest in vocational training can be seen in the global data, including those degrees that do not include another language. According to data from the Department of Education, there are more than 27,600 students enrolled.

“Young people have understood that FP is a quick and effective way to access the labor market and build a solid professional future.” “FP can become the future engine of the economic paradigm shift that Aragon will enjoy in the future.” next decade thanks to the arrival of million-dollar investments,” he added.

At the event, organized by the Government of Aragon with the support of Edelvives, the importance of companies in vocational training so that students acquire the necessary skills to function successfully in the world of work.

“The business community needs the high qualifications that are taught in vocational training centers and educational centers need companies to commit to training the professionals of the future,” he stressed.

Today, the head of studies at the CPIFP Corona de Aragón, Inmaculada Zamorano, also participated in this FP meeting, participating in the “Everything at 10” section in which teachers and students from six Aragonese educational centers, one from Madrid and another from Andalusia have explained in first person their experience in bilingual vocational training.

Aimar Royo, a student who finished her studies at El Buen Pastor school last year and who is working at KPMG, also participated. “Bilingual vocational training opens many doors to indefinite work and bilingualism helps in the professional tasks we carry out every day.” In fact, she works with contracts or documents in English.

These experiences have given rise to the ‘Take your 3’ debate in which experts in vocational, university and digital training, together with specialists in bilingualism and employability, will analyze the importance of bilingual learning in the internationalization of talent.