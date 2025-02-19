The digital twin has become a key tool in the 4.0 factory. The French company Dassault Systèmes is one of the main platform suppliers for the creation of virtual twins worldwide. To them belong the 3DEXPERIENCE collaborative platform and the solidworks brand, one of the most popular 3D design software. We talked to Manish Kumar, CEO of SolidWorks and Vice President of R&D of Dassault Systèmes, with more than 20 years in the company, the evolution and future of these tools. It emphasizes that these allow us to move towards greater human-machine collaboration because, as he says, “AI is not replacing humans, but complementing human abilities.”

How do you remember the initial launch of the CAD software?

The launch of the CAD software marked a milestone in engineering and design, allowing professionals to move from complex manual processes to precise digital tools. Initially limited to 2D representations, the CAD software quickly evolved to admit 3D designs, facilitating the creation of more complex and functional models.

Was that the germ of digital twins as we understand today?

The most significant transformation has occurred more recently: CAD tools have evolved from being modeling tools and 3D design to become comprehensive solutions that cover all stages of production, from initial planning to manufacturing. This change has been promoted by technologies such as AI, which allows greater customization and efficiency, and cloud storage, which facilitates global collaboration in real time.

What advantages does this type of tools offer for the industry?

Today, design is not simply a technical process, but a strategic approach to address market challenges with agility and competitiveness, optimizing costs and times, while consumer expectations are met and environmental challenges are faced through flows through flow Integrated work.

What are the latest characteristics or functionalities adopted by the CAD software?

The CAD software is constantly evolving. Among the most notable advances is the integration of tools promoted by AI, such as selection assistants and automated design functions, which user patterns learn to provide personalized suggestions that simplify repetitive tasks. Another key innovation is the integration of generative design capacities, which allow users to automatically explore multiple engineering solutions and optimize designs based on specific restrictions.

What is collaboration between all teams?

As products designs evolve from basic mechanical structures to complex and integrated systems that combine electronics and software, collaboration between engineering, design and manufacturing equipment will become critical.

Is the idea to end the silos?

A unified vision of real -time data will eliminate silos, allowing faster and faster decisions, and promoting innovation in product development. Prioritizing centralized access to data will relieve the limitations derived from the obsolete mentality of “working separately”, where the equipment operated in isolation and transferred incomplete information between departments. Instead, they will have a unique source of truth for all product data. This change will allow engineering and manufacturing equipment to collaborate from the early design stages, speeding up communication and accelerating decision making.

Have you detected the origin of bad decisions?

Research has shown that almost half of manufacturers still face bad decision -making problems, often due to fragmented and isolated data. With integrated tools, centralized access to real-time data and interdisciplinary collaboration, companies can reduce Time-to-Market, enhance innovation and avoid expensive errors caused by fragmented information.

Can all this continue to be remote?

We have developed the collaborative platform based on the 3Dexperience cloud, which centralizes data and tools in a unified environment and encourages fluid collaboration between internal and external equipment. This platform offers advanced functionalities, such as remote access to models, notifications of real -time changes and the guarantee that users always work with the latest version of a design. During the pandemic, this platform was essential to guarantee operational continuity, since it allowed the teams to work safely from anywhere.

What role are digital twins in the industry now?

Digital twins (focused on specific objects or processes) and virtual twins (broader reach, which represent complete environments) are fundamental to the industry, since they allow virtual representations of products, processes or systems to simulate their behavior in the world real. For example, in the automotive industry, virtual twins are used to simulate vehicle assembly and performance under various conditions, allowing to analyze design changes and their impact on the general performance of the car before building prototypes. This includes not only structural design, but also fluid dynamics and aerodynamic impact.

In what other areas are digital twins key?

In urban planning, virtual twins analyze the interaction of new buildings with their environment, considering factors such as air flow, shadows and integration with infrastructure such as transport or public services. Dassault Systèmes’ vision is to expand the scope of virtual twins to connect multiple models in a simulation network.

And in an industrial plant?

For example, in the manufacture of consumer goods, a virtual twin can be integrated with end user data to customize product designs based on real patterns. In addition, the 3Dexperience platform facilitates the linking of virtual twins with advanced analysis tools, helping to predict possible problems in subsequent operations, such as errors in the supply chain or mismatch in manufacturing.

Will IA and generative design allow designers and engineers make more strategic and less operational decisions?

AI and generative design are redefining the role of designers and engineers. By automating repetitive tasks, such as the selection of materials or the initial generation of designs, these technologies allow professionals to focus on more critical aspects of the design. In addition, generative design offers multiple optimized options to solve complex problems, which not only accelerates development, but also encourages innovation. Another key innovation is the automatic generation of drawings based on manufacturing standards, with generative (users can request the system that creates a complete drawing, accessible from any device and ready to be manually edited).

Does the engineer assume the role of supervisor?

It is important to highlight that, although AI can take care of much of the operational work, it will always be the engineer who makes the final decisions, adding the creative and human touch that the machines cannot replicate. AI is not replacing humans, but complementing human abilities.

How do these tools fit into the growing customization of products?

For example, in the utility vehicle manufacturing sector, thanks to solidworks design automation functions, our partners allow customers to configure custom products, from the selection of components to the simulation of the complete assembly. Real -time visualizations through augmented reality help manufacturers reduce errors and optimize customer communication before production begins.