Saturday, July 22, 2023, 08:35



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Some 1,500 brothers, commissioners, counselors and stewards of the California Brotherhood, of legal age and up to date with all their obligations in the brotherhood, are called today to elect the older brother who will succeed Juan Carlos de la Cerra. As usual in recent times, two candidates are fighting for the double cross: Pedro Ayala Gallego and Juan Clemente Martínez Aparicio. The third component of the mandatory shortlist chosen a week ago, the president of the Agrupación de la Virgen and last Processionist of the Year Francisco Ramón Sánchez, resigned from participating, as he already did in the voting held in January 2016.

On this occasion, Ayala starts as a favorite to be an older brother. With 169 ballots, he was the candidate with the most votes in the shortlist election, followed by who will be his rival this Saturday, Juan Clemente Martínez, who achieved 136. But the short difference augurs that they will be close elections, in addition to being highly conditioned by the summer dates and voting times. In June 2019 only a third of the school participated.

The elections will take place between five in the afternoon and ten at night in the Chapter House of the California headquarters, on Calle del Aire.

For the second time, Pedro Ayala Gallego aspires to the highest position in the brotherhood. On this occasion he does so after having recently put an end to twelve years as president of the Flagellation Association. For his part, Juan Clemente Martínez, from the Agrupación de la Virgen, has served during the last two terms of Juan Carlos de la Cerra as general secretary of the Brotherhood of Arrest.