Sunday, April 2, 2023, 12:07





The 27th edition of the International Purebred Horse Show held in Ifepa, Torre Pacheco, has left a positive balance in terms of visitors and commercial results. More than 13,000 people visited Equimur during the three days that the event lasted, which is considered the largest equestrian event held in the Region of Murcia, one of the most prominent nationally and with international repercussions.

During the last day, the Special Prizes were awarded, in which the Best Stud Farm was awarded to Yeguada Martet (Mallorca); Contest Champion, ‘Solitaria XXXIII’, from Yeguada Entre Dos Aguas (Huelva); Contest Champion, ‘Primavero Bat’, from Yeguada Batán (Mexico), and Functionality Champion, for ‘Jordano de Trujillo’, from Yeguada Trujillo (Girona). The award for best exhibitor went to Yeguada Hermanos Fuentes Hernández, from Cartagena.

Equimur had an intense program of contests and exhibitions, which brought together almost 300 registered specimens. In addition to the Purebred Spanish Conformation Contest, the Dressage Contest, Territorial Dressage Contest, High School, Doma Vaquera, Indoor Driving or Raid were also held. In addition, the II International Blacksmithing and Forging Contest was held, which brought together some 20 farriers from Spain, France and Italy,

The equestrian shows deserve a special mention, in which the spectators were able to enjoy different performances of natural dressage, vaulting, carriage, paso de deux, garrocha, cowboy dressage, classical dressage, dance with horses, carousel from the stands installed on the main arena. , etc., in a fantastic game of lights and sound, and which, for the second consecutive year, included the performance of the internationally renowned natural dressage trainer, Santi Serra.

The event also had a large commercial gallery, with some 60 companies, with everything related to the equine sector, from nutrition, to clinics, complements, accessories, and a breeders’ area with the presence of several clubs and breeders.

In parallel, an extensive informative program and practical workshops on the Spanish thoroughbred and dressage were carried out, organized by the Murcia Region Equestrian Federation, together with the leading European nutrition company Pavo and with the support of ANCCE. Training courses for equestrian instructors and guides were also carried out.

During the celebration of Equimur, the Ifepa organization made various recognitions and thanks to different people linked to the Fair Institution and in particular to Equimur.

Ifepa thanks the Ministry of Business, Social Economy and the Self-Employed for their support and backing, in the person of Minister Valle Miguélez for her enhancement of the Equimur contest, recently recognized as the official fair of the Region of Murcia.

Francisco Sáez Sáez, who was one of the founders and promoters of Ifepa, and who firmly bet on the development of Equimur, has also been recognized for his decisive commitment to the International Purebred Horse Show.

Other tributes went to the breeder Leonardo Egea, from Ganadería Hermanos Veterano, to José López from the La Herradura Equestrian Club, and to Elizabeth Knowles Hampson, for her work in promoting adapted dressage.