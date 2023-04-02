Christo Jivkov, the actor who starred in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, has died

Actor Christo Jivkov died at the age of 48 from cancer. He had made his debut as the protagonist of Ermanno Olmi’s film “The profession of arms” but had achieved great success playing Giovanni in Mel Gibson’s famous film “The Passion of the Christ”.

Who was

Christo Jivkov was born on February 18, 1975 in Sofia, Bulgaria. Shortly after graduating from the Bulgarian Academy of Cinema and Theater, where he specialized in film directing with a documentary on Cinecittà and Italian cinema, he was cast in the role of the protagonist, the leader Giovanni delle Bande Nere, pseudonym of Ludovico di Giovanni Dè Medici, in Ermanno Olmi’s 2001 film “The profession of arms”, which won the David di Donatello 2002 with nine victories, including one for best film. Presented at the Cannes Film Festival, the film gave the Bulgarian actor a career in Italian cinema and television.

There have been many condolence messages for the late actor. Among the thoughts on social media also that of the actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta who had starred with the Bulgarian actor in “Fly Light” (2009) by Roberto Lippolis: “I still don’t want to believe that you’re gone… infinite pain Hi Christo, friend my, kind soul, your struggle for life was the struggle of all those who love you”.