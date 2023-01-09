Tourists in Thailand are required to take a PCR test or provide a certificate of vaccination

Against the backdrop of a new surge in coronavirus infection, the Thai authorities have tightened control over foreign tourists, including Russians. On Monday, January 9, reports RIA News.

Under the updated rules, all travelers over the age of 18 are now required to provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a PCR test upon arrival in the kingdom.

Earlier, Russian airlines Azur air, S7 and Aeroflot reported that from January 9, foreign citizens must have one of three documents to enter Thailand: a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a certificate of medical exemption from vaccination, or a certificate of recovery from COVID -nineteen.

Tourist industry experts noted that the restrictions introduced will significantly reduce the flow of tourists from Russia, especially against the background of the abolition of all restrictions for tourists by many countries.

