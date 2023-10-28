Two route buses collided in Sevastopol, injuring more than 10 people. The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported this on October 28.

It is noted that at 20:40 the driver of a Mercedes shuttle bus, moving along Menshikova Street towards October Revolution Avenue in the area of ​​house No. 44 on Rudneva Street, ran into the Bogdan shuttle bus standing in front.

As a result of the accident, according to preliminary data, the driver of the Bogdan bus, as well as more than 10 passengers of two minibuses, were injured; they were provided with the necessary medical care.

According to Izvestia’s source, 13 passengers were evacuated from the scene.

Earlier that day, a bus traveling along the route Nizhny Novgorod – Ivanovo overturned into a ditch in the Palekhsky district of the Ivanovo region, six people were injured.