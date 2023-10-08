The month of terror came with everything. Netflix announced the premiere of ‘Trial of the Devil’, a documentary about a real case of demonic possession that was used, for the only time, as a defense in a murder trial in the United States. In this case, the spouses Ed and Lorraine Warren They participated after their services were required to determine the veracity of the possession. This story was used as inspiration to make the third film in the ‘The Conjuring’ saga, which is based on the work done by the couple of paranormal investigators.

The trial captured the attention of locals and strangers, so, nearly 40 years later, we will witness the truth of one of the most notorious crimes around the world and that, probably, has marked a milestone in the judicial system worldwide. global.

When is the documentary ‘Trial of the Devil’ released?

The documentary will arrive on the platform Netflix he Tuesday, October 17, 2023 and will shed light on a case that shook the world: in the 1980s, a man named Arne Cheyenne Johnson was brought to trial after committing a murder, where he alleged “the devil made me do it”which he used as a defense to be released.

In the aforementioned production we will be able to know details prior to the crime, such as when David Glatzelthe brother of Debbie, Johnson’s girlfriend, was possessed by an evil entity, which is why her parents contacted the Warren spouses with the aim of performing an exorcism. During the process, Arne, who was holding David, was possessed, which led him to murder Alan Bonohis girlfriend’s boss, who previously committed sexual abuse against Debbie’s cousin.

After the discovery of the crime, Johnson was arrested and claimed that he was not to blame for what happened, since he had been forced by the devil. This earned him a sentence of between 10 and 20 years, of which he only served 5, since he was released in 1986 for good behavior.

What movie was based on the trial?

The film that took this case as inspiration was the third in the saga. ‘The spell’, which was released in 2021, which is precisely titled ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’. Given this, the director of the film, Michael Chavesmaintained that this was the first in the entire franchise that is based on a crime and not on a clear case of something paranormal.

‘The spell 3: the devil made me do it’ It is the seventh film in the Cinematographic Universe of ‘The Conjuring’, which is also called Warrenverse. But, despite being considered one of the best in the saga, it was the one that raised the least money in the trilogy, as it managed to raise just over 203 million dollars, unlike its predecessors ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘The conjuro 2’, which had collections of 319.5 and 320 million dollars, respectively.

‘Devil’s Judgment’ is directed by Christopher Holt and produced by Dorothy Street Pictures. Photo: Netflix

What is the synopsis of ‘Judgment of the Devil’?

“It was 1981, Johnson brutally murdered a man, months later he claimed at his trial that he did not remember anything, his lawyer then argued satanic possession as an explanation. After appearing on national news, the trial quickly produces fascination among the North American audience. The documentary compiles real recordings and first-hand accounts from the closest people, about the events that led to the brutal crime and his subsequent trial,” indicates the synopsis of ‘Juicio al diablo’ shared by SensaCine.