Two weeks before the end of the european cupthe real Madrid was marked in front of I raised the brightest of workouts. It was a walk, with six goals from tips, three shots at the posts, chances at close range and several notable interventions from Cardenas, the goalkeeper of the Barça team. The party, as such, did not exist. Levante arrived almost relegated to the Bernabeu and certified it very soon. He did not resist, overcome by discouragement. In these conditions, football loses competitive quality and most of the time it also loses any hint of beauty. It was not the case. Madrid displayed the best of its repertoire.

Just any outfit doesn’t turn a ride into a style statement. If you don’t have the right players and the general desire of the team, these quiet rides lead to a sad pastiche. Madrid took the match as a celebration of its triumphant season, the best time to unleash the best skills of its players, but without falling into unnecessary or disrespectful folklore.

Vinicius, at the time of scoring 5-0 at Real Madrid-Levante, from a pass from Benzema.

They offered the public their entire repertoire, and they did so with the compact air of teams preparing for great challenges. The veterans who have led Madrid shone –Benzema Y modric offered a creative festival -, the young man who has become the news of the year in world football –Viniciusscorer of three goals-, the two essential ones that work like clockwork when called upon –Lucas Vazquez and Nacho-, the new one that grows –Camavinga-, the substitute without minutes who now feels the confidence that until now he lacked –Vallejo– and the arrow that travels the field and leaves a trail of exhausted pursuers -Fede Valverde-.

In an apparently inconsequential meeting, all the Madrid players opposed future starters. There is no better symptom for a team that reaches the end of the season in a state of euphoria, released from tensions, with players sharp and hungry for success. Madrid, which has gone through difficult periods, hard-fought victories, gritting its teeth, conveys in May the feeling of a perfectly greased team, without the slightest cloud in sight.

Ancelotti Manage time wisely. Find time for almost everyone. He doesn’t want anyone to feel left out of the current of optimism that pervades the club. Outside Iscowhich seems discarded at this end of the year, the others are not only there, but also strive to live up to this moment.

Against Levante, there was the perfect blend of technical finesse, creativity, scoring forcefulness and collective precision. Yes, it was something similar to a training session against the most discouraged of rivals, but there was the possibility of finishing the job with a blowout or transforming the ride into a radiant show. That is what Madrid dedicated itself to in the best training that can be seen in football.