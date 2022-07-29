Ahen the “Politico” platform reported in early May on the US Supreme Court’s plan to overturn the almost 50-year-old nationwide abortion law, Dani Marietti didn’t wait long. The student sat down at the computer and began searching in her home state of Montana for a doctor who would be willing to sterilize her. “I always knew I didn’t want kids,” the 25-year-old told NPR. “But when you’re younger, it always means you’ll change your mind later. At the latest when you meet someone with whom you can imagine starting a family.” The fear that she might no longer be able to make her own decisions about contraception or abortion in the future led Marietti to make an appointment for a sterilization. In the next few days, both fallopian tubes will be removed from the student.

Prevent with sterilization?

Marietti is among the estimated tens of thousands of American women who died after the end of the Roe v. Wade guaranteed nationwide abortion rights fear further bans on reproductive medicine – and get sterilized. By the decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the US Supreme Court on June 24 left the abortion issue to the individual states. Marietti’s home state of Montana still allows abortions.