Motorsport | Emma Kimiläinen’s promising lead melted far from the pole at the Hungaroring, W Series ruler Jamie Chadwick remained fifth

In the qualifying sessions of the W Series, Emma Kimiläinen lost to Alice Powell, who took the pole position, by 0.763 seconds.

Finland Emma Kimiläinen was still leading the race ten minutes before qualifying, but the Finnish driver of the Puma team finally drove to the eighth starting grid.

The overwhelming top name in the series, Jenner Racing’s British driver Jamie Chadwick was surprisingly only fifth in qualifying.

Double champion Chadwick has won all five races this season and leads the series with 125 points. Second is the British Abbi Pulling with 55 points and third Visser with 53 points.

This season, Kimiläinen, who grabbed one podium finisher, is seventh in the standings with 40 points, and the difference between the Finn and the leader Powell is only three points.

The W Series competition starts at the Hungaroring track on Saturday at 15:40 Finnish time.