As Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service goes live across Asian markets, more and more previously unknown details are beginning to emerge, including the news that Siphon Filter won’t be the only classic PS1 title getting trophy support at launch.

When Sony Bend Studio shared word of Siphon Filter’s new trophies last week, it didn’t confirm whether other PS1 titles would be getting a similar treatment as part of Sony’s revised PlayStation Plus – but with the service now going live, that question has been answered .

Achievement tracking website exophase has revealed trophy lists for four more PS1 games alongside the previously announced Siphon Filter: IQ Intelligent Qube, Hot Shots Golf, Ape Escape, and Wild Arms (which, notably, wasn’t on Sony’s previous list of PS Plus inclusions).

Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium?

Sony’s overhauled PlayStation Plus service features three subscription tiers; the middle tier – known as PlayStation Plus Extra – offers access to an expanding library of PS4 and PS5 games, while the most expensive tier, Premium, also throws in a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles.

Sony’s previously confirmed list of PS1 titles coming to PlayStation Plus also included Jumping Flash!, Mr. Driller, Tekken 2, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party – but there’s currently no indication these will receive trophy support too.

Away from trophies, Sony has confirmed a “select” number of PS1 and PSP games will be getting save anywhere and rewind functionality, and a recent leak has pointed to multiple resolutions for PS1 games (native, 4:3 for 16:9, and stretched) as well as three filters: default, retro classic, and modern.

Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service launches in Asian markets this week, Japan next week, North and South America on 13th June, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on 23rd June.