Ppoliticians react to events every day. Sometimes a serious crime reveals a social injustice or a loophole in the law that needs to be closed. Even after the violent clashes in Stuttgart between refugees from Eritrea, the North Korea of ​​Africa, who were close to the regime and those critical of the regime, demands for consequences were quickly raised. This is more than understandable – no democratic state can tolerate such disregard for the state’s monopoly on the use of force.

Nevertheless, the case shows that such an event does not always lead to the right political conclusions. The CDU, for example, immediately took the incidents as an opportunity to call for a “180-degree turn” in migration policy and to call for rapid deportations. The Eritreans have a very high protection rate because the situation in their country is so terrible. So you cannot be deported at all. It is an (imported) foreign policy problem with the totalitarian Eritrean military dictatorship and a violent opposition group that is also controlled from abroad.