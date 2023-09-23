Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 17:20

The Court of Justice of São Paulo suspended on Friday, 22, an injunction granted hours before, determining that all police officers participating in Operation Shield, in Baixada Santista, use cameras attached to their uniform. The injunction responded to a request from the Public Defender’s Office and the State Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision to suspend the decision was made by the president of the TJ-SP, Ricardo Anafe, who accepted an appeal from the State government and overturned the injunction issued by judge Renato Augusto Pereira Maia. The request had been made by the State Public Defender’s Office and the NGO Conecta Human Rights.

Anafe argued that the mandatory use of the camera by all police officers participating in the operation would generate a very high cost, not foreseen in the state budget.

“The decision determined that the State adopt measures that could result in twice the currently estimated expenditure, which is approximately R$ 126 million, directly interfering in the State’s budget planning, as well as in the public policy defined for the Security Secretariat”, he wrote Anafe in his decision.

In São Paulo, the Military Police began implementing the Olho Vivo Program in mid-2020. By the end of 2022, 62 of the 135 PMSP battalions were part of the program, which represents 45.9% of the total. Data obtained by the Brazilian Public Security Forum indicate that there was a 62.7% reduction in deaths due to interventions by military police officers on duty between 2019, the period immediately prior to the adoption of the cameras, and 2022. Among the battalions that make up the program, the reduction reached 76.2%.

The request for suspension was made through an instrument that allows the state governor, in this case, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), to make a direct request to the president of the court. Therefore, the injunction was accepted and overturned on the same day.

Operation Shield, launched by the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP), began on July 28, one day after the death of soldier Tobias Aguiar, from Rondas Ostensivas (Rota), in Guarujá.

Even after the arrest of three people accused of the crime, the operation continued, officially ending only on September 5th, with 28 people dead. Two days later, however, a new edition of Operation Escudo was launched in Baixada Santista.

In a note, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat reported that “all cases of death resulting from police intervention that occurred within the scope of the operation are investigated by Deic de Santos, with support from DHPP, and by the Military Police, through a Police Inquiry Military”.

“The department reinforces that it works within the limits of the law and obeys all court orders as soon as it is officially notified,” he further stated.