More medals are falling! Mexicans shine in the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Xalapa

He Para Athletics Grand Prix carried out in Xalapa, Veracruz has started in the best way for the Mexican Delegation who have added a significant number of medals in their different disciplines. There has been such good participation that complete podiums have been for the nationals who put the name of Mexico high.

The actions of this competition started this Friday at 5:00 pm (Central Mexico) and from the first minutes the good news began to fall for Mexicans and it is also of utmost importance since it is an event organized by the

International Paralympic Committee, this provides points for Qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

A total of 496 For Athletes were registered for this event. There were also 21 nations competing, and this event is also a last opportunity for many athletes to reach both the Paralympics and the Kobe Japan World Championship in 2024 just before the activity in Paris.

1-2-3 in Women's Javelin

The notable actions for the Mexican Delegation started with the F33 javelin throw where the Mexican third party made up of Luisa Castrejón, Érika Bouchan and Alitzel Dávila They took the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively to make the first 1-2-3 of the competition. The three athletes stood on the podium with the Mexican flag in front of them, in addition to their aforementioned medals.

Another 1-2-3 in Men's Javelin

For the men there was also glory this Friday with the start of good participation. The third made up of Rubén Sánchez, Siji Cruz and Moisés Granda