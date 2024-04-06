Daniel Alves He is in the news again this Saturday after his second hearing before the courts, which he attended last Friday and after being released from jail by canceling the bail of one million euros.

The Brazilian is free, while the appeals regarding his sentence to four and a half years in prison for rape are resolved, but he is news.

He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for raping a young woman in a bathroom at a nightclub in the Barcelona in December 2022.

The message

Alves appeared for the first time on his social networks after leaving prison and he did so to clarify an issue that made him uncomfortable.

“Recently, the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor's Office presented an appeal against the decision to release Alves on bail – something that the victim's lawyer also announced that she would do -, considering that the current risk of escape is “even greater” now given the existence of a conviction “said EFE.

.

On Friday, 'El Periódico' of Spain He pointed out that the former player had spoken with that newspaper. That he had done it in a renowned restaurant and that the former Barcelona man paid the bill.

According to the outlet, Alves said: “It's what I have to do. Every Friday go to court and that's it. “I don't have much else to do either.”

Dani Alves with his lawyer Inés Guardiola. Photo:EFE Share

However, on his Instagram account, the former Brazilian soccer player clarified the situation and assured that he never spoke to that newspaper.

“It is not true that I have granted any interview to any media, nor will I grant one while the judicial process is not resolved,” the Brazilian wrote on his Instagram account.

Sports